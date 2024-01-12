Conner Smith's "Meanwhile in Carolina" paints a sweet, romantic story

Conner Smith is previewing his debut album with a fresh track, "Meanwhile in Carolina."



Out now, the romantic ode chronicles a fairytale-like story of two individuals destined for each other. The narrative is inspired by Conner's life and ongoing engagement with his fiancé, Leah Thompson.



"'Meanwhile in Carolina' shows the heart of my debut album and is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," says Conner, who co-wrote the tune with Blake Pendergrass. "You always imagine that person, you always think about 'em, wonder where they are, wonder what they're doing."



"I was so proud of this song after we wrote it, because I knew it was one that mattered – it was a song that meant something," the Nashville native shares.



"I grew up on early 2000's story telling country," Conner adds on Instagram. "This song was my best attempt as a songwriter to capture that magic."

Conner's debut album, Smoky Mountains, arrives January 26, and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Creek Will Rise," is continuing its ascent into the top 10 on the country charts.

