Cole Swindell's dropping a new love song on Friday

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Cole Swindell will release a new track, "Forever to Me," on Friday.

While not much is known about the upcoming song yet, Cole's shared snippets of it on social media, alluding to it being a romantic ode about his sweetheart.

"She gave 18 summers to Carolina/ Spent a few more wild and free," Cole sings in a clip. 

"I mighta gave her the diamond/ But she gave forever to me," he sings in another snippet.

Cole's latest releases include "3 Feet Tall" and 2022's Stereotype, which also received the deluxe treatment as Stereotype Broken.

Coming up, Cole will kick off his Win The Night Tour May 16 in London, Ontario, before hitting Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, California and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to coleswindell.com.

You can presave "Forever to Me" now to hear it as soon as it drops. 

