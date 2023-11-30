Cole Swindell's about to roll out a special song

A new era of music is on the horizon for Cole Swindell.



After several cryptic posts on social media this week, Cole has finally revealed what he's got up his sleeves. The country hitmaker is set to release his new song, "3 Feet Tall," on Friday, December 1.



"This one is special… '3 Feet Tall' out 12/1," Cole captioned his Instagram post of the song's cover art. The photo features a boy seemingly looking at his parents, who appear to be talking to each other, as he plays with his toys on the floor.



Cole's latest album, Stereotype, arrived in 2022 and received the deluxe treatment, Stereotype Broken, the same year. The record spawned the hit singles "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Never Say Never," as well as Cole's latest single, "Drinkaby."



Presave "3 Feet Tall" now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.