Cody Johnson's ready to welcome a little cowboy

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson's already a girl dad twice over, but he and his wife Brandi are getting ready to welcome a son.

"We're having a little boy!" he told People. "We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well."

The youngest Johnson sibling will have two big sisters to watch over him.

"My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart," Cody says. "They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy."

It's not lost on the ACM song of the year winner for "Dirt Cheap" that his fortune has improved since his daughters came along.

"He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did," he predicts. "He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

As you might expect, Cody's not one bit disappointed to finally have a little cowBOY.

"I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl," he reflects, "but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal."

So far, Cody and Brandi haven't revealed exactly when the baby is due.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!