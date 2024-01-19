Cody Johnson's love story comes to life in "The Painter" video

Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi's love story takes center stage in the music video for "The Painter."

Directed by Dustin Haney, the visualizer offers fans a glimpse of how Cody and Brandi met and the impact Brandi has had on Cody's life. It wraps with a scene of the couple sharing an embrace on Cody's Texas ranch.

"My favorite lyric in 'The Painter' is 'for every wall I built, she saw a canvas.' If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line," Cody says of his latest single. "And that’s why we’ve been together for 15 years."

"I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them. The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark," he adds. "Remember them and tell them you love them.”

"The Painter" is the lead single off Cody's latest album, Leather.

Cody kicks off his upcoming The Leather Tour with a sold-out show in Sacramento, California, on January 19. For a full list of dates and tickets, head to Cody's website.

