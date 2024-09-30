Cody Johnson polishes his Leather for Deluxe Tour

Cody Johnson has announced his 2025 Leather Deluxe Tour.



Named after his forthcoming Leather Deluxe Edition album, the trek kicks off Jan. 17 in Newark, New Jersey, with stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Buffalo, Charlotte and more, before wrapping Aug. 9 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.



Joining Cody as openers are Ashley McBryde, Drew Baldridge and Walker Montgomery.



"You're not gonna want to miss the 2025 dates! The boys and I are working up some awesome shows for y'all, #CoJoNation!" Cody tells fans on Instagram.



A presale for Cody's COJONation fan club will run Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, before the general sale on Oct. 11. For a full list of dates, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.



Cody's Leather Deluxe Edition, which includes 13 new tracks, drops Nov. 1 and is available for preorder and presave. Its first preview is the Carrie Underwood-assisted "I'm Gonna Love You," and it's out now on country radio and digital platforms.

Here's the full track list for Leather Deluxe Edition:

"Work Boots"

"Double Down"

"Watching My Old Flame"

"That's Texas"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Jesus Loves You"

"Whiskey Bent" (featuring Jelly Roll)

"Leather"

"People in the Back"

"Long Live Country Music" (featuring Brooks & Dunn)

"The Painter"

"Make Me a Mop"



Additional new songs:

"Overdue"

"The Fall"

"How Do You Sleep at Night"

"Country Boy Singin' the Blues"

"Georgia Peaches"

"Damn Good Life"

"C'mon Cowgirl"

"I Wished It Was You"

"Take It Like a Man"

"I'm Gonna Love You" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Made In the USA"

"Over Missin' You"

"The Mustang"

