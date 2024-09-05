Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire have something in common

If there's an artist who won't conform to artistic or musical trends, it's Cody Johnson.



The Texas native and real-life cowboy's a big proponent of sticking to your guns and staying true to yourself, and he's seen one particular country icon embody those values.



"I come from a place where country music had integrity and authenticity. You listen to an artist because you [know] that that artist [is authentic and] that's who they were. I'll use Reba [McEntire] since she's a personal friend. You know where Reba stands, and you know what she's about," Cody tells ABC Audio.



With three #1 hits, including the latest, "Dirt Cheap," under his belt, Cody plans to continue following his calling and charting his career with unrestrained verisimilitude.



"I feel like we went through an era for a while where it was just about, 'How do I have to wear my hair? How do I have to dress? And what do I have to sing about in order to make it?' It's not about making it," says Johnson. "Be yourself and let country music be country music and do what it is and actually say something."



"I think that that's my calling," he adds. "I didn't know that my whole life. It's just [that] as I've gotten older and progressed in the business, I'm going, 'Huh! God works in mysterious ways. This is why I'm here.'"



Cody's The Leather Tour continues with shows in Rapid City, South Dakota; Billings, Montana; Bossier City, Louisiana; and more. For tickets, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

