Cody Johnson had a 'Fool Proof' proposition for Brothers Osborne

Cody Johnson's collaboration with Brothers Osborne was "Fool Proof" on many levels.

First of all, that's the actual name of the Banks of the Trinity track. Plus the Texas cowboy and the siblings from Maryland already had a bit of a mutual admiration society going.

"Cody reached out to us," John Osborne explains. "He wanted us to perform on his album and we love everything he does. I mean, [he's] one of the best singers on the planet, plus puts out great material, just great production, great singing, everything."

"He's legit," John continues. "We've been kind of fans of each other just kind of coming up through the ranks. So it's definitely something you don't want to turn down."

"Typically the song you have to like, preferably, and we got the song and we're like, 'Oh, this is amazing.' Like, 'This song is so good.' It was an easy yes for us."

If you haven't heard "Fool Proof," you can check out Cody, John and TJ Osborne's performance from the annual CMA Fest special, which is still available to stream on Hulu.

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