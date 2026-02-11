Cody Johnson extends Live 26 Tour to the UK and Ireland

Now that Cody Johnson's Live 26 Tour is officially underway, he's extending it with six international shows this fall.

The CMA male vocalist of the year set the tour in motion Feb. 6 with two sold-out dates in Birmingham, Alabama, his first since being forced to come off the road in October because of a burst eardrum.

Cody's run across the pond starts Oct. 24 in Manchester, England, and wraps Nov. 5 in Dublin, Ireland, with Parker McCollum and Emily Ann Roberts set to open. Tickets go on sale Friday.

"The Fall" hitmaker continues his U.S. dates Friday in Champaign, Illinois, before playing Louisville, Kentucky, on Valentine's Day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.