Cody Johnson & Ashley McBryde team up to host CMA Fest on ABC

Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde will host the annual CMA Fest TV special this year on ABC.

Set to air Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET, the three-hour event will be available the next day on Hulu. This will be Cody's first year to lead the special, while Ashley hosted last year with Jelly Roll.

Earlier this year, Cody and Ashley hit the road together on the Leather Deluxe Tour.

The 52nd CMA Fest kicks off Thursday, June 5 in Nashville and runs through the following Sunday. This will be the 22nd year in a row the special has aired on ABC.

