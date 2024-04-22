Cody Johnson adds 10 dates to Leather Tour

Cody Johnson has added 10 dates to his Leather Tour.



They include stops in Rapid City, South Dakota; Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; and Arlington, Texas. The entire tour will conclude November 16 in University Park, Pennsylvania.



"My guys and I have spent 17 years on the road, and it's not lost on any of us how fortunate we are to get to do this for a living and now at this level," Cody tells the press. "I truly believe God put me on this earth to help make country music sound like country music again."



"Can't wait to see y'all on Nov. 9th at Globe Life Field," he adds.



Presale for Cody's COJONation fan club begins Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. CT ahead of the general sale on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. CT.



You can find the full Leather Tour schedule on Cody's website.



On the music front, Cody's approaching the top 20 of the country charts with "Dirt Cheap." The song and its preceding single, "The Painter," are off his latest album, Leather, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.