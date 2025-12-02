For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Waco using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Portfolio Resident Services - Brazos Village Apartments

- Address: 2525 E Lakeshore Dr., Waco, TX 76705

MOD Pizza: Waco

- Address: 1015 S Jack Kultgen Expy, Waco, TX 76706

K W Stephens Ministries

- Address: 10232 Omni Dr, Waco, TX 76708

Portfolio Resident Services ♻️

- Address: 807 Abbott Ave, Hillsboro, TX 76645

Central Texas 4c

- Address: 504 N 5th St, Temple, TX 76501

MOD Pizza: West Temple

- Address: 7075 W. Adams Ave, Suite 100, Temple, TX 76502

MOD Pizza: Temple

- Address: 2102 S 31st St, Suite 160, Temple, TX 76504

MOD Pizza: Killeen

- Address: 3007 E Central Texas Expressway, Suite 104, Killeen, TX 76543

MOD Pizza: Waxahachie

- Address: 1400 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

MOD Pizza: Midlothian

- Address: 2210 FM 663, Suite 172, Midlothian, TX 76065

MOD Pizza: Burleson

- Address: 1551 SW Wilshire Blvd, Suite 101, Burleson, TX 76028

MOD Pizza: Leander

- Address: 19388 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. #600, Georgetown, TX 78628

MOD Pizza: Mansfield

- Address: 1675 E Broad St, Suite 109, Mansfield, TX 76063

MOD Pizza: Wolf Ranch Town Center

- Address: 1003 W University Ave, Suite 125, Georgetown, TX 78628

MOD Pizza: Chisholm Trail

- Address: 9605 Ten Gallon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123