For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Sherman using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Bells High School

- Address: 1550 Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells, Texas 75414

The Samaritan Inn

- Address: 1514 N. McDonald St., McKinney, TX 75071

Frisco Threads Student Clothes Closet

- Address: 7159 Hickory St, Frisco, TX 75034

PRANAM Charity

- Address: 3189 Birchridge Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Lands' End-Frisco 3211 Preston Rd Frisco

- Address: TX 75034

Dorcas Heart ♻️

- Address: 800 Bentwater Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Our Daily Bread

- Address: 909 N. Loop 288, Denton, TX 76209

J.Crew - Legacy West

- Address: 7600 Windrose, Suite G100, Plano, TX 75024

The Umbrella of Family Services, Incorporated

- Address: 608 East Hickory Street, Suite 128, Denton, TX 76205

Hope Restored Missions

- Address: 1947 K Ave Ste B100, Plano, TX 75074

The Shops at Willow Bend

- Address: 6121 W. Park Blvd Suite 1000, Plano, TX 75093

Network of Community Ministries

- Address: 1500 International Pkwy Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75081

Xplor Preschool & School Age

- Address: 2525 E Trinity Mills, Carrollton, TX 75006

Metrocrest Services

- Address: 1145 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75006

Jacqueline Kennedy Coats for Kids

- Address: 2450 Lakeside Pkwy Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75022