For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Midland using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Community In Schools of The Permian Basin

- Address: 9301 W 16th St, Odessa, TX 79763

United Way of Lea County

- Address: 320 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM 88240

The Reeves County Recreation Center

- Address: 1288 Easterbrook Drive, Pecos TX. 79772

Grace Campus

- Address: 1301 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79401

Guadalupe Economic Services Corp

- Address: 214-440-6042 1502 Erskine Street, Lubbock, TX 79403

Ariana's Light Foundation

- Address: 6425 Hurst Rd, Amarillo, Tx 79109

Ariana's Light Foundation

- Address: 1404 SW 59th, Amarillo, Tx 79118

Guyon Saunders Resource Center

- Address: 200 S Tyler St, Amarillo, TX 79101

Faith City Mission

- Address: 600 N Tyler St, Amarillo, TX 79107

Improving Quality of Life

- Address: 650 NE G AVENUE, Fabens, TX 79838-2579

Taking it to the Streets

- Address: 29 Scenic Loop Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Freedom House

- Address: 1149 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76086

Palm Tree Academy Coat Drive

- Address: 143 Paragon Ln, El, Paso, TX 79912

J.Crew - La Cantera

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Parkway, #26130, San Antonio, TX 78256

BCFS HHS Human Trafficking Interdiction Division - Common Thread

- Address: 17319 San Pedro Ave., Suite 208, San Antonio, TX 78254-5905