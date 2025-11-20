For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near El Paso using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Palm Tree Academy Coat Drive

- Address: 143 Paragon Ln, El, Paso, TX 79912

Improving Quality of Life

- Address: 650 NE G AVENUE, Fabens, TX 79838-2579

The Reeves County Recreation Center

- Address: 1288 Easterbrook Drive, Pecos TX. 79772

United Way of Lea County

- Address: 320 N Shipp St, Hobbs, NM 88240

Good Neighbor Alliance - Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona

- Address: 420 N. 7th St., Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Barcelona Elementary School

- Address: 2311 Barcelona Rd SW # Nm87105, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Community In Schools of The Permian Basin

- Address: 9301 W 16th St, Odessa, TX 79763

Cielo Alameda

- Address: 6201 Oakland Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Project Access

- Address: 7671 E TANQUE VERDE RD PROJECT ACCESS (located in leasing office), TUCSON, AZ 85715

Borderlands Produce Rescue

- Address: 270 W Produce Row, Nogales, AZ 85621

Old Pueblo Community Services

- Address: 2323 S Park Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713

5.11 Tactical Coat Drive

- Address: 3976 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

Thoreau Navajo Outreach Inc.

- Address: 31 First Ave. Box 547, Thoreau, NM 87323

La Fonda Foundation

- Address: 100 E San Francisco, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Guadalupe Economic Services Corp

- Address: 214-440-6042 1502 Erskine Street, Lubbock, TX 79403