CMA Fest adds Dolly, Lainey, Thomas, Cody + more to CMA Close Up Stage lineup

Get ready to see some of country music's biggest stars live in conversation at CMA Fest.

Global icon Dolly Parton will kick off Fan Fair X on Thursday, June 6, for a special CMA Close Up Stage conversation hosted by entertainment correspondent Rachel Smith.

Following that, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson will take the Artist of the Day spotlight on Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8; and Sunday, June 9, respectively.

Dolly will also launch an ALL ACCESS! Pop Up Experience at Fan Fair X. Opening every day, the experience will feature Dolly's merch items and brand products as well as samples and demonstrations from her forthcoming cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin', which she co-authored with her sister, Rachel Parton George.

Other artists hitting the CMA Close Up Stage include Sam Hunt, Nate Smith, Chayce Beckham, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton and Craig Morgan.

You can find the full Fan Fair X and CMA Close Up Stage schedule now at cmafest.com.

