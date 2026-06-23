Cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area using data from Zillow.

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Yoakum, TX

- Typical home value: $217,061

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +8.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Victoria, TX

- Typical home value: $217,839

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +19.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Goliad, TX

- Typical home value: $265,070

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +5.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Meyersville, TX

- Typical home value: $341,622

- 1-year price change: -3.2%

- 5-year price change: +15.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Inez, TX

- Typical home value: $351,896

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +12.3%