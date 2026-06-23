Cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#6. Sterling City, TX
- Typical home value: $214,047
- 1-year price change: -1.9%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#5. San Angelo, TX
- Typical home value: $219,784
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +17.7%
#4. Grape Creek, TX
- Typical home value: $226,581
- 1-year price change: -2.6%
- 5-year price change: +4.0%
#3. Miles, TX
- Typical home value: $270,137
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +10.7%
#2. Mertzon, TX
- Typical home value: $271,894
- 1-year price change: -5.8%
- 5-year price change: +4.7%
#1. Christoval, TX
- Typical home value: $428,590
- 1-year price change: +0.6%
- 5-year price change: +22.3%