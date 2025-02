Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Texas.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#50. Trophy Club

- Typical home value: $680,582

- 1-year price change: +$21,495 (+3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,118 (+60.3%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#49. Pecan Acres

- Typical home value: $732,848

- 1-year price change: +$21,667 (+3.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,416 (+52.9%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#48. Mico

- Typical home value: $518,942

- 1-year price change: +$21,683 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,836 (+51.2%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#47. Mason

- Typical home value: $313,959

- 1-year price change: +$21,900 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,100 (+56.3%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#46. Linn

- Typical home value: $344,326

- 1-year price change: +$22,113 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,018 (+59.2%)

- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#45. Quemado

- Typical home value: $214,251

- 1-year price change: +$22,364 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Eagle Pass, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#44. Fayetteville

- Typical home value: $591,286

- 1-year price change: +$22,460 (+3.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,192 (+50.0%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#43. Zephyr

- Typical home value: $341,227

- 1-year price change: +$22,725 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,592 (+59.0%)

- Metro area: Brownwood, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#42. Ovalo

- Typical home value: $415,730

- 1-year price change: +$22,769 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,244 (+53.1%)

- Metro area: Abilene, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#41. New Ulm

- Typical home value: $508,538

- 1-year price change: +$22,877 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,553 (+33.5%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#40. Lipan

- Typical home value: $480,312

- 1-year price change: +$23,099 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,335 (+56.5%)

- Metro area: Granbury, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#39. Lake Kiowa

- Typical home value: $523,843

- 1-year price change: +$23,144 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$199,353 (+61.4%)

- Metro area: Gainesville, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#38. Carmine

- Typical home value: $601,206

- 1-year price change: +$24,182 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,421 (+53.1%)

- Metro area: Brenham, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#37. Saint Paul

- Typical home value: $586,157

- 1-year price change: +$24,215 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$212,157 (+56.7%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#36. Midfield

- Typical home value: $263,859

- 1-year price change: +$24,358 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Bay City, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#35. Coppell

- Typical home value: $611,630

- 1-year price change: +$24,680 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$214,341 (+54.0%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#34. Matagorda

- Typical home value: $321,093

- 1-year price change: +$25,270 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,511 (+42.3%)

- Metro area: Bay City, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#33. Anderson

- Typical home value: $505,862

- 1-year price change: +$25,418 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,712 (+46.6%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#32. Stonewall

- Typical home value: $422,415

- 1-year price change: +$25,905 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Fredericksburg, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#31. Sunset

- Typical home value: $483,599

- 1-year price change: +$26,185 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,120 (+68.8%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Riomedina

- Typical home value: $567,068

- 1-year price change: +$26,842 (+5.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,070 (+43.9%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Lucas

- Typical home value: $1,051,733

- 1-year price change: +$27,117 (+2.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$426,726 (+68.3%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Stacker

#28. Forestburg

- Typical home value: $418,228

- 1-year price change: +$27,536 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,100 (+64.6%)

- Metro area: Gainesville, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Kendalia

- Typical home value: $808,928

- 1-year price change: +$27,821 (+3.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$293,572 (+57.0%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Iola

- Typical home value: $483,382

- 1-year price change: +$28,033 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,644 (+57.6%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Bergheim

- Typical home value: $716,917

- 1-year price change: +$28,060 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$263,226 (+58.0%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Olmos Park

- Typical home value: $945,514

- 1-year price change: +$28,353 (+3.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$240,066 (+34.0%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Gardendale

- Typical home value: $378,864

- 1-year price change: +$28,518 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,038 (+20.7%)

- Metro area: Odessa, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Gunter

- Typical home value: $653,874

- 1-year price change: +$29,584 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$267,976 (+69.4%)

- Metro area: Sherman-Denison, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Parker

- Typical home value: $1,067,172

- 1-year price change: +$29,815 (+2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$434,323 (+68.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Beach City

- Typical home value: $539,017

- 1-year price change: +$30,403 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,855 (+43.3%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Jacksboro

- Typical home value: $164,910

- 1-year price change: +$31,657 (+23.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,106 (+28.0%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Chappell Hill

- Typical home value: $574,308

- 1-year price change: +$31,729 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,695 (+53.7%)

- Metro area: Brenham, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Cat Spring

- Typical home value: $558,848

- 1-year price change: +$32,266 (+6.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,015 (+44.1%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Graford

- Typical home value: $601,856

- 1-year price change: +$32,415 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,876 (+58.0%)

- Metro area: Mineral Wells, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Double Oak

- Typical home value: $825,353

- 1-year price change: +$33,514 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$315,597 (+61.9%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Christoval

- Typical home value: $386,172

- 1-year price change: +$35,776 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,844 (+38.3%)

- Metro area: San Angelo, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Colleyville

- Typical home value: $874,686

- 1-year price change: +$37,467 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$333,037 (+61.5%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Lincoln

- Typical home value: $504,043

- 1-year price change: +$38,033 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Doss

- Typical home value: $354,049

- 1-year price change: +$39,805 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Fredericksburg, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Hill Country Village

- Typical home value: $1,179,556

- 1-year price change: +$41,071 (+3.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$390,545 (+49.5%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Copper Canyon

- Typical home value: $1,013,939

- 1-year price change: +$57,304 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$420,286 (+70.8%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Bartonville

- Typical home value: $1,282,072

- 1-year price change: +$59,059 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$564,492 (+78.7%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Bellaire

- Typical home value: $1,081,308

- 1-year price change: +$60,210 (+5.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$260,270 (+31.7%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Southlake

- Typical home value: $1,209,893

- 1-year price change: +$64,089 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$508,129 (+72.4%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Round Top

- Typical home value: $1,196,978

- 1-year price change: +$110,586 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$582,434 (+94.8%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. University Park

- Typical home value: $2,251,969

- 1-year price change: +$168,739 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,003,514 (+80.4%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Highland Park

- Typical home value: $2,639,686

- 1-year price change: +$177,559 (+7.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,255,487 (+90.7%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Westlake

- Typical home value: $2,888,231

- 1-year price change: +$265,057 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,314,109 (+83.5%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Westover Hills

- Typical home value: $2,504,026

- 1-year price change: +$405,018 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,066,120 (+74.1%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

