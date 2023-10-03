'Christmas at the Opry': Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Mickey Guyton + more to perform

ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Jeremy Chua

The performance lineup for NBC's Christmas at the Opry has been revealed.

Hosted by Wynonna Judd, the festive event will feature performances from Lauren AlainaChris JansonMickey GuytonTrace AdkinsBRELANDKelly ClarksonMitchell TenpennyAdam Doleac, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" hitmaker Brenda Lee and more.

Christmas at the Opry tapes at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 3 and is slated to air on NBC December 7 at 8 p.m. ET. 

The full performance lineup can be found on People's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

