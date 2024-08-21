Christmas is coming early for Little Big Town fans

It's time to get into the festive spirit, y'all. Well, almost.



The Grand Ole Opry has announced that tickets for Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry Oct. 4 taping are officially on sale now.



The two-hour NBC holiday special will feature yuletide performances from LBT's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, and several as-yet-unannounced special guests.



Both the full lineup and air date will be revealed later.



Tickets to Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry can be purchased at opry.com.

To catch LBT on their upcoming Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland, head to littlebigtown.com.

