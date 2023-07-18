Chris Young announces new song, "Young Love & Saturday Nights"

The wait is over for new music from Chris Young.

After several teases of the track, Chris has shared that his brand-new song, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," will be out Friday, July 21.

"Been waitin' to drop a summer jam for y'all… 'Young Love & Saturday Nights' out this Friday!!!" Chris announced on Instagram alongside the song's cover art.

Prior to this, Chris released "Looking for You" and "All Dogs Go to Heaven." The former track, which serves as his current single, is #14 and rising on the country charts.

Presave "Young Love & Saturday Nights" now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.