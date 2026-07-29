Chris Young and Trace Adkins step into the ring for Opry's Face the Fight Night

Chris Young and Trace Adkins will headline Face the Fight Night at the Opry on Sept. 9, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10.

Breland, RaeLynn, veteran Scotty Hasting and the U.S. Army Chorus are among the artists who'll join the two Opry members for the performance dedicated to reducing the suicide rate among those who've served.

It's a partnership with Face the Fight, a coalition that aims to dramatically impact the numbers.

The Opry's also hosting Louder Together: Music and the Movement to End Veteran Suicide at Ole Red ahead of the show.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll-free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

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