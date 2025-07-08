Chris Young starts new chapter with 'I Didn't Come Here to Leave'

Black River
By Stephen Hubbard

I Didn't Come Here to Leave: that's the statement Chris Young is making as he reveals the title and release date for his upcoming 10th album.

It'll arrive Oct. 17, the eighth anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

“At this point in my career, I hope someone listens to this album and says ‘Wow, he dug deep,’” Chris says. “The funny thing is, I’m here saying ‘Yeah, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever made,’ and I believe it wholeheartedly."

"It’s wild to step back and see a really long list of things I’ve gotten to do already," he adds. "But I didn’t come here to leave.”

Chris co-wrote 11 of the album's 14 songs, including the title track, which is out now. It also features his current single, "Til the Last One Dies."

The record, which was two years in the making, is his first for Black River Entertainment after spending the entirety of his career on RCA. Stay tuned for the full track listing to be revealed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!