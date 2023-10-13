Chris Stapleton previews 'Higher' with "It Takes a Woman"

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton had released a romantic new track, "It Takes a Woman."

The soulful tune was written by Chris, Jerry Salley and Ronnie Bowman, and it tenderly chronicles Chris' love for his wife, Morgane.

"It takes a woman/ It takes a woman/ A woman who sees/ The best part of me/ Through all that I am/ It takes a woman/ Oh, it takes a woman/ To be all I can/ To feel like a man/ It takes a woman," Chris professes in the chorus.

"It Takes a Woman" is the latest preview of Chris' upcoming album, Higher. Releasing November 10, the 14-track record includes its rocking lead single, "White Horse," as well as "Think I'm in Love With You."

Higher is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!