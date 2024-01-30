Chris Stapleton rides his "White Horse" to #1

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton has notched his fourth career #1 with "White Horse."

Chris wrote the song with Dan Wilson, and it came about after they were tasked with penning a track for 2013's The Lone Ranger.

"I walked in the room to write with Dan at his house, and he said, 'Hey they're looking for songs for this Lone Ranger movie.' I said, 'Cool. Let's write something. What do you know about it?' He goes, 'Well, we don't really know anything.' I was like, 'Well, let's just make a song that might sound like that,'" Chris recounts.

"We got to talking about how it would be cool to have a rock-driven-western-themed song, and that’s kind of where the song came from and we built it around a guitar riff, really," he shares.

"White Horse" is the lead single from Higher. Its follow-up single, "Think I'm In Love With You," hits country radio February 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!