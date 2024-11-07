Chris Stapleton, Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson + more to perform on CMA Awards

By Jeremy Chua

The first round of performers for the 58th CMA Awards has been announced.

Chris Stapleton, Luke BryanPost Malone, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBrydeShaboozey, Teddy SwimsSierra HullMolly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes are set to take the stage.

Here's a list of songs that'll be performed:

Luke Bryan - "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" 
Lainey Wilson - "4x4xU"
Post Malone - "Yours"
Chris Stapleton - "What Am I Gonna Do"
Post Malone and Chris Stapleton - "California Sober"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Highway"
Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims - "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and "Lose Girl"
Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - "American Girl" (Tom Petty cover)

The 2024 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke, Peyton Manning and Lainey, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

