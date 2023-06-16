Chris Janson's 'The Outlaw Side of Me' is his "favorite album to date"

Chris Janson has dropped his BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records debut album, The Outlaw Side of Me.



The autobiographical set features Chris as a co-writer on all 14 tracks and includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Slash, Darius Rucker and Brantley Gilbert.



"From the minute I started this album, 'til the minute we finished, I enjoyed every second," Chris says of his new collection. "This record encompasses all sides of me: the lover, the party guy, the conservationist, the family man ... I love these songs, and I had such a good time making this music. This is my favorite album to date."

The Outlaw Side of Me features Chris' single "All I Need Is You," which is currently #28 on the country charts.

Here's the track list for The Outlaw Side of Me:

"Rowdy Gentle Man"

"Honkytonk Minute"

"Outlaw Side of Me"

"All I Need Is You"

"Hank The Hell Out of The Honkytonk" (featuring Brantley Gilbert)

"Dirt In My Life"

"Tap That"

"Good Folks Goin’ To Work"

"GOAT"

"Get It Right"

"Every Day of the Week" (featuring Darius Rucker)

"21 Forever" (featuring Dolly Parton and Slash)

"Days in the Field"

"21 Forever" (Original Version featuring Slash)

