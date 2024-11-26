Chris Janson's a proud fried turkey buyer: Here's why

Chris Janson loves a bustling Thanksgiving holiday with his kinfolk, but this year's shaping up to be a tad different.



"I think it's going to be a little more low-key this year. Unfortunately, a lot of family's traveling," Chris tells ABC Audio before laying out how he typically spends the holiday.



"I like to have my [brothers-in-law] in and my in-laws and a lot of fried turkey and just chilling out. We hunt a lot, so we spend a lot of time in the woods, and we'll be doing all those kind of things and not a whole lot of traveling," he says. "I like to be home during the holidays. It's sentimental."



So is Chris the chief turkey fryer in the Janson household?



"I buy the turkeys, actually, locally from a place called Greer's out in Franklin. Just country folks, and keeps their small business alive, and they do a better job than I do," Chris shares.



"I'm not going to take the chance of lighting the house on fire. Trust me, that's next. This is like throwing a turkey in a damn cannon, you know what I mean? You get a flame going up 10 feet," the singer says. "So, no, but I don't mind buying it. I'm not ashamed to say that I buy. No problem."



Chris recently teamed with Alabama to record a duet version of their festive classic, "Christmas in Dixie." You can hear it now wherever you listen to music.

