Chris Janson's about to drop 'one of my favorite records' with Alabama

John Lamparski/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Janson is teaming up with Alabama for a new version of their classic holiday song, "Christmas in Dixie."

"I've always loved this song, and I'm really proud of the cut," Chris shares on social media. "Randy [Owen] and Teddy [Gentry] really brought it over the finish line."

"They're the best, and this will always be one of my favorite records of my life," he adds.

An accompanying preview clip teases the iconic chorus, which features Chris and Alabama trading lead vocals and harmonizing.

"Christmas in Dixie" first arrived in 1982 on Alabama's Alabama Christmas and has been covered by several singers, including Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney.

Chris and Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" drops Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!