Chris Janson and Steven Curtis Chapmen update 'America the Beautiful' for 2026

Chris Janson and Christian music superstar Steven Curtis Chapman have come together to create a new version of "America the Beautiful" for the United States' 250th birthday on July 4.

"I've always believed music has the power to bring people together," Chris says. "No matter where you're from or what you believe, we all share this beautiful country and its story. Recording 'America the Beautiful' with Steven was an opportunity to celebrate what connects us and remind people that unity starts with listening to one another."

The two Grand Ole Opry members performed the song together June 12 on the historic stage, along with the children's choir featured on the track.

Chris' latest hit, "Me & a Beer," just peaked at #9 on the Mediabase radio airplay chart.

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