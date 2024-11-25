Chris Janson records 'Christmas in Dixie' with Alabama: 'I'm so honored'

By Jeremy Chua

A new duet version of Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" is out, courtesy of Chris Janson.

He joined Alabama in the studio to rerecord their 1982 holiday classic — and it was an experience Chris will never forget.

"This is one of my favorite Christmas songs and I'm so honored that Randy [Owen] and Teddy [Gentry] wanted to be a part of it," shares Chris.

In another post on social platform X, Chris added, "Randy and Teddy really brought it over the finish line."

Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Chapel Hart and other country artists have also released their version of "Christmas in Dixie."

Chris and Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" is out now on digital platforms.

