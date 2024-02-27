Chris Janson on how he tattooed his wife's kiss

Did you know that Lee Brice had something to do with the kiss tattoo on Chris Janson's arm?



The lip, which belongs to Chris' wife, Kelly, was tattooed while Chris was out touring with Lee, courtesy of Lee's tattoo artist.



"This is my wife's lips. I was playing a show on a military Marine base in California, and my buddy Lee Brice actually had a tattoo artist on the road. So I made Kelly kiss my arm and then we tattooed it," Chris tells fans in an Instagram Reel.



Additionally, Chris shared that the pin-up girl tattoo, which he got on tour with Hank Williams Jr. and Lynyrd Skynrd, was simply inked because he was riding motorcycles and "thought it was cool." "It really has no meaning at all," he says with a laugh.



Chris' new song, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," drops March 8 and is available for presave now.

