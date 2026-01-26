Choosin' Orlando? Ella Langley's got a swanky golf gig

While much of the country is battling the worst of winter right now, Ella Langley's headed for sunny Orlando.

She's set to play a private show as part of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the opening event of the 2026 LPGA Tour. The concert will take place Thursday night at Boxi Park at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

Even if you're fantasizing about a last-minute getaway to the high-dollar event, it's likely impossible, since Ella's gig seems to be sold out. Kelly Clarkson's booked to play on Saturday.

From there, Ella dives head-first into a busy year. After a Jan. 31 stop in Bossier City, Louisiana, she kicks off half a dozen dates on Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour Feb. 5 in Omaha.

May 9, Ella sets out for 10 stadium shows on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour.

