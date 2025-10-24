Check out Scotty McCreery's Elvis-inspired take on 'White Christmas'

As the cooler temperatures of fall arrive, Scotty McCreery's already hoping for snow.

The American Idol winner's just released his take on Irving Berlin's 1942 classic "White Christmas."

"I love Christmas music and sing it throughout the year," Scotty says. "For a long time, 'White Christmas' has been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I especially love The Drifters' version as well as Elvis's [sic] version. I decided it was now time to do my own version. Hope everyone likes it!!"

"White Christmas" joins "Feel Like the Holidays," which came out in 2023, among Scotty's holiday recordings. He also put out Christmas with Scotty McCreery in 2011.

Scotty's currently enjoying some time with his second son, Oliver Cooke McCreery, who was born in September, before he heads out on the Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch in November.

