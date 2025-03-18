Check out one of Blake Shelton's 'most powerful songs,' written by HARDY

Blake Shelton has high praise for the new track he just released from his next album.

"'Let Him In Anyway' is one of the most powerful songs I've ever had the chance to record," he says of the tune. "HARDY is a co-writer and a friend, and I've never heard a song like this before."

"When I first listened to it," Blake continues, "I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made.”

Of course, Blake and HARDY have found success together before, having topped the chart with "God's Country" back in 2019.

You'll find "Let Him Anyway" on Blake's new album, For Recreational Use Only, which arrives May 9 and also includes his hit "Texas."

