Chadwick Boseman to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony to celebrate the Black Panther actor, who died of colon cancer at age 43, will take place Nov. 20, Billboard first reported.

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked with Boseman on Black Panther, will speak at the ceremony alongside Viola Davis, who co-starred with Boseman in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Boseman made his film debut as Denver Broncos halfback Floyd Little in 2008's The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. He gained plaudits as the star of another sports biopic in 2013, this time playing barrier-breaking baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42.

Boseman found his biggest box office success and rose to worldwide star status as King T'Challa, the titular superhero of Marvel's Black Panther.

He made his first appearance as T'Challa in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before appearing in the standalone Black Panther film in 2018. He made subsequent appearances as the king of Wakanda in Marvel's 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.