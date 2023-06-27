Celebrate summer with Russell Dickerson's new EP

Russell Dickerson has dropped his new summer EP, Three Months Two Streets Down.
The project features Russell as a writer on four of its five songs. Tyler Hubbard and Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney also contribute as writers on "Down on the Beach" and "Ride The Wave," respectively.
"I've had these songs for awhile and wanted to do something cool with them - releasing a summer EP just seemed like the perfect fit," shares Russell. "I like how there's a track on there for everyone - whether it's one that makes you nostalgic or more of a feel-good song to blast in your car. So glad I can officially share these tracks with the RD Fam!"
Three Months Two Streets Down is out wherever you listen to music.
To get tickets to Russell's upcoming Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour this fall, visit his website.
Here's the Three Months Two Streets Down track list:
"Ride The Wave"
"Down on the Beach"
"Steal My Summer"
"Beauty and the Beach"
"SMR LV"
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.