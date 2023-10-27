Celebrate the holidays early with 'Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi'

Newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Jon Pardi has released his debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi.



The 12-track set is produced by Jon, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, and features festive staples like "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" and "Winter Wonderland" as well as fresh originals such as "Merry Christmas from the Keys" and "Beer for Santa."



Coming up, Jon will return to the Opry stage for the first time as a member on November 26 to perform on an Opry Country Christmas show. On December 16, he'll head to New York City to headline his holiday show at Beacon Theatre.



Jon has also announced the rescheduled dates for his 2024 U.K. and Europe tour. For the full schedule, visit jonpardi.com.

Here's the track list for Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi:

"Beer for Santa"

"400 Horsepower Sleigh"

"All I Want for Christmas Is You"

"Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"

"Merry Christmas From the Keys"

"Please Come Home for Christmas"

"Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy"

"I've Been Bad, Santa (and Pillbox Patti)"

"Reindeer"

"Swing on Down to Texas"

"Winter Wonderland"

"A Long December"

