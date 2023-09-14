Carrie Underwood's excited for "more denim, more rhinestones"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Carrie Underwood's getting ready to showcase "more denim" and "more rhinestones."

The country superstar joined NBC's Today on September 14 to perform and chat about Denim & Rhinestones and why she's giving her latest album the deluxe treatment.

"Well basically, I kind of just didn't want it to end. So we decided to add some tracks that kind of fit in the family of Denim & Rhinestones and like I said, it's just more," Carrie shares. "More denim, more rhinestones, more fringe, more sparkles, more all of it."

Carrie also talked about performing NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song, supporting Tunnel to Towers Foundation and more.

Watch the full interview now on Today's website.

Carrie's "Out Of That Truck" is currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts. The track is off Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), which is available for preorder now.

Coming up, Carrie will return to Vegas for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. For tickets, visit axs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!