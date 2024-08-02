Carrie Underwood reveals what kind of judge she'll be on 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her return to American Idol as the show's newest judge, telling Good Morning America it "feels like going home."

"There's so many people that even still work on the show that were there from when I was a contestant," she said Friday.

Underwood famously competed on — and won — season 4 of American Idol in 2005, kicking off an iconic career for the country music superstar.

"I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help and kind of offer a different viewpoint," she said of how her experience will help her as a judge.

While Underwood is uniquely qualified to join fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she did admit one "big problem" she'll have to contend with: "I can't lie."

"I just can't. You can tell," she revealed. "I feel like I'll be very honest, but hopefully I can be very constructive and encouraging."

Future contestants can rest easy knowing Underwood will be a nice judge, as she said she won't be too hard on them.

"Just ask my kids," the mom of two — who shares sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with husband Mike Fisher — joked.

One day after the news of her Idol return was exclusively announced on GMA, the eight-time Grammy winner took part in the GMA Summer Concert Series, performing hits from throughout her career.

Underwood performed the songs "Last Name," "Before He Cheats" and "Out of That Truck" to fans in Central Park.

The upcoming season of American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns in spring 2025 on ABC and Hulu.

