Carrie Underwood + family safe after home fire breaks out

A fire broke out on the property of Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee home Sunday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue’s social platform X, a crew was dispatched just before 10 p.m. “Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well.” “Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage,” the statement said. “Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house. Firefighters continue to put out hotspots to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.” “Officials told News 2 fire crews had to travel up a long road then up a long driveway to the primary residence,” a statement on WKRN noted. “First responders found a fully-involved fire at the property’s garage.”

At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the… pic.twitter.com/WcxQyvys2m — Williamson County Fire/Rescue (@WilcoFireRescue) June 17, 2024

Dinah Wade, a Williamson County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, told The Tennesseean fire crews used a 10,000-gallon water tank installed at Underwood's home to extinguish the fire.

Wade added that all four people and three pets in the home escaped without injuries, noting "one of the pets would not leave the homeowner's side."

A spokesperson for the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer released a statement, which WKRN obtained. It said: "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Underwood has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.