Carrie Underwood talks final Las Vegas residency shows and what's next

As Carrie Underwood approaches the final shows of her Las Vegas REFLECTION residency, the singer is opening up about the love that went into it and what's next.

"I feel like there was so much love and work and excitement that was poured into this show that, for me, I feel this will live in my mind as, like, one of the greatest shows we've ever put together, if not the greatest show we've put together," Carrie said in an interview for the ABC News special Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20, airing Tuesday.



Carrie's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency kicked off in December 2021 at Resorts World Theatre. She announced in October that she would be taking her final bow in spring 2025 and shared the remaining dates of her residency.



"It's a really special show," Carrie said. "I'm gonna miss it."

While her residency will be ending in April 2025, Underwood said that fans who weren't able to see her in Vegas will be able to see the show when it streams on Hulu in January 2025.

"I feel like it would've been a real shame if it just lived on in people's memories," Carrie said about her residency. "People can re-live those moments and get to watch them and experience them and maybe see things they missed when they came out."

Carrie added that she's also happy that her kids will be able to watch her residency in the future.

"I love that my kids are gonna get to watch it someday when they're a little bit older and be like, 'Oh my gosh Mom. I can't believe you did that,'" she said. "I just love that it's gonna get to live on."

