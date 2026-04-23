Carly Pearce says 'You Can Have Him,' just in time for her birthday

Carly Pearce is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday by giving her fans a present.

"surprise… for my birthday this year, I wanted to give y'all a little something early," she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "'You Can Have Him' song and music video out at 11pm ct!"

"If he's looking at you that way with a look on his face that says I can whisk you away, go get him/ If you can take him, you can have him," she sings in the sassy performance video. "If you make him want to flirt in your denim mini-skirt and he's working up the nerve/ If it's looking like he loves you, you should ask him/ If you can take him, you can have him."

"You Can Have Him" is the latest preview of Carly's upcoming fifth studio album, following "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Riley Green, "Church Girl" and "Dream Come True."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.