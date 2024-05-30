Carly Pearce opens up about heart condition, plans to alter onstage perfomances

Carly Pearce took to Instagram on Thursday to open up to fans about a heart condition she’s been diagnosed with.

"Hey y'all, I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty. You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues, and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue," Carly tells fans in a video. "I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still wanna be out on the road. It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit. So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now," she shares. "That doesn't mean I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously." "So, if you're coming to the shows, if you are gonna be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with hummingbird, it is all gonna be great. It just might look a little different. So, I'm asking for a little bit of grace," Carly says. "And truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren't — I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me — and so, I just wanna use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it," the singer adds. You can watch the full video now on Instagram. Carly's currently opening for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour and will release her new album, hummingbird, on June 7.





Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.