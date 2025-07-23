Carly Pearce keeps the party going, from the WNBA to the Opry

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Carly Pearce was part of the party surrounding the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis last weekend.

"Truly honored to perform for the incredible women of the @wnba this weekend," she posted on her socials. "So proud of everything they're doing — on and off the court."

The "truck on fire" hitmaker also included a nod to star player Caitlin Clark, posing with a #22 jersey, as well as shots from her set and even some video of her dancing in a club.

By Tuesday night, Carly was back in Nashville for a surprise performance at the Opry, singing solo and joining Tigirlily Gold onstage to do The Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away.'

Thursday night, she's back on the road with Little Big Town for a stop in Rogers, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!