Carly Pearce keeps the party going, from the WNBA to the Opry

Carly Pearce was part of the party surrounding the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis last weekend.

"Truly honored to perform for the incredible women of the @wnba this weekend," she posted on her socials. "So proud of everything they're doing — on and off the court."

The "truck on fire" hitmaker also included a nod to star player Caitlin Clark, posing with a #22 jersey, as well as shots from her set and even some video of her dancing in a club.

By Tuesday night, Carly was back in Nashville for a surprise performance at the Opry, singing solo and joining Tigirlily Gold onstage to do The Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away.'

Thursday night, she's back on the road with Little Big Town for a stop in Rogers, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.