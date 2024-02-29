Carly Pearce is dropping new music soon

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce is kicking off a new album era on Friday.

The singer posted a clip of an unreleased and as-yet-untitled new track on Thursday. In the yellow-hued video, a violinist plays as Carly stands beside her and sways in a feather coat. The only clue Carly gave was "tomorrow" in the caption.

On Wednesday, the "What He Didn't Do" hitmaker posted a cryptic quote on Instagram.

"I've heard it said that when one sees a hummingbird, challenging times are over and healing can begin... to others, it is an inspiring sign of hope and good luck," read the quote.

All will be revealed on Friday, so follow Carly's socials to get the news as soon as it drops.

Carly's currently #18 on the country charts with her Chris Stapleton-assisted single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

