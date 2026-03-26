Carly Pearce heads Down Under for possums and a champagne 'shoey'

It was all champagne and possums for Carly Pearce as she traveled Down Under for the first time in almost a decade to play the CMC Rocks festival.

"Australia, 7 years was too long… but you made it worth the wait!" she posted on Instagram. "You're the only people I'd drink champagne out of my boot for. I promise I won't take that long to come back this time."

The accompanying carousel of photos and video shows her doing her own version of the Aussie "shoey" tradition, as well as another top moment.

"My favorite thing of this festival is the bathroom backstage has a little possum and its babies hanging out. It's been there all day. Hi! Are you OK?" she asks, as we get a glimpse of the creature.

Photos also show Carly onstage with Riley Green, presumably singing their new hit, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay."

Next up, Carly will be back in the States performing April 2 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.