Carly Pearce gets sassy in "Truck on Fire"

It's album release week for Carly Pearce, and she's giving fans more sneak peeks of hummingbird before it's out.



Carly took to social platform X recently to share a snippet of "Truck on Fire," a song about a cheating old flame.



"Liar liar, truck on fire/ Flames rolling off your Goodyear tires/ Burn burn, you're gonna learn/ Never should have put your lips on her," Carly sings in the sassy track.



Hummingbird arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now. Its Chris Stapleton-assisted lead single, "We Don't Fight Anymore," is currently #13 and ascending the country charts.



If you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch her live at the CMA Close Up Stage and Nissan Stadium on Sunday. For more information, visit cmafest.com.



Here's the full track list for hummingbird:



"Country Music Made Me Do It"

"Truck on Fire"

"Still Blue"

"Heels Over Head"

"We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton

"Rock Paper Scissors"

"Oklahoma"

"My Place"

"Things I Don't Chase"

"Woman to Woman"

"Fault Line"

"Pretty Please"

"Trust Issues"

"Hummingbird"

