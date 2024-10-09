Carly Pearce brings her fiery "Truck" to ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Carly Pearce set the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage on fire on Tuesday. Figuratively, of course.



Donning a black mini dress and backed by her band, Carly performed her latest single from hummingbird, "Truck on Fire."



"Liar, liar, truck on fire/ Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires/ Burn, burn, you're gonna learn/ Never should've put your lips on her/ Put your lips on her," Carly sang in the sassy chorus against a fiery digital backdrop.



This isn't the first time Carly performed "Truck on Fire" on television. In June she sang the kiss-off song on ABC's CMA Fest TV special, which was recorded at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.



Carly's currently on her Hummingbird World Tour, with upcoming stops in Tucson, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Tampa and more. You can grab tickets now at carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.